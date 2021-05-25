Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Releases Super Edition Trailer

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - Super Edition is set to release on May 25th, bringing all of the game's content under one roof. In anticipation, developer nWay has released an all-new trailer, showing off the story mode and the various playable characters that players can choose from. It's a really cool trailer for fans of the franchise, and it showcases the game's Street Fighter pack, which is also set to release the same day. Fans can get it as part of the Super Edition, or as an individual purchase for those that currently own Battle for the Grid. The IGN trailer can be found at the top of this page.

For Power Rangers fans that haven't yet taken the plunge on Battle for the Grid, the trailer makes a compelling argument for why it warrants a purchase! The game features an impressive mash-up of Power Rangers characters spanning the history of the franchise, from MMPR favorites like Jason Lee Scott and Tommy Oliver, to Lost Galaxy's Magna Defender, and SPD's Kat Manx. Combined with Street Fighter's Ryu and Chun-Li, it makes for a really interesting line-up of playable characters. In total, the game's Super Edition features 25 playable Rangers, villains, and guest stars.

When Battle for the Grid first launched, the title featured just 12 fighters. As a result, some complained that the game did not feature enough characters from the franchise's history, but that complaint seems to have been resolved in the two years since. More content seems to be on the way following the release of the game's Super Edition, but nothing has been revealed, as of this writing. Hopefully, fans can expect to see a lot more in the coming months!

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. The game's Super Edition will release digitally on May 25th and physically in July. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

[H/T: IGN]