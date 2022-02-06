Power Rangers, G.I. Joe, My Little Pony, Transformers, and More Set for Renegade Con

Next month Renegade Game Studios is holding its next virtual Renegade Con, where they’ll reveal new games, provide first looks at some of their most anticipated 2022 titles, and more. You can view the entire schedule for Friday and Saturday’s events and panels below, but some of the highlights include a first look at their new game My Father’s Work, a reveal of their World of Darkness roleplaying games, the first look at their My Little Pony games, and full looks at what is in store for their Power Rangers, Transformers, G.I. Joe, and Vampire: The Masquerade lines. We’ll even get some info on their Renegade Originals for this year, so there’s plenty to get excited about.

If you want to give some of the roleplaying games a shot, you can sign up for sessions at Tabletop.events here. The event will take place on Renegade’s Twitch channel right here, and you can find all of the events, first looks, and reveals set for Friday and Saturday, March 4th and 5th in the rundown below.

Friday, March 4th

12:00 PM: Renegade Con Kick-Off

Just Wait: Renegade’s Announcements & Renegade Con Preview! Join Scott and Sara as they give you a first glimpse about what’s new at Renegade Game Studios and what you will not want to miss this weekend! This is were we spill the beans before we dive deep into details all weekend long!

1:00 PM: Reveals: Renegade Originals – What’s New?

All the info on what new Originals Renegade has planned for 2022! Dan and Matt run you through what we have planned for Renegade Originals in 2022! Tune in to learn about what’s new

2:00 PM: My Father’s Work: First Look Unboxing

Unboxing My Father’s Work with designer TC Petty III Join designer TC Petty as he shows off what’s inside of this ambitious new multi-generational game from Renegade Games!

2:30 PM: Reveals: G.I. Joe Tabletop & RPG Games

G.I. JOE Tabletop Games – RPG, Deck-Building, & More! 2022 plans for Roleplaying, Deck-Building, and Tabletop games will all be covered in this big reveal for our G.I. JOE tabletop plans. Join the brand teams, represented by Dan, Jimmy, Trivia and Ryan as they reveal the secrets of Renegade’s plans!

4:00 PM: Reveals: Vampire: The Masquerade – Rivals

Be the first to know about all the exciting things coming to Rivals in 2022! Join the two Matts as they walk you through all of the plans we have for Rivals in 2022. From Organized play to upcoming expansions, this is where you will find all that Renegade has in store for 2022!

5:00 PM: Reveals: World of Darkness Roleplaying Games

The latest behind the scenes look at what’s coming for World of Darkness Roleplaying Games. Join Elisa and Justin Achilli as they dive into all the plans for this year’s releases. No self respecting Vampire or Hunter will want to miss this!

6:30 PM: Live Play: Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid

YOU picked the Rangers and the villians. Now see if the Renegade staff is up to the task! Scott, Jonathan, Katie, Matt, and Nick are your Rangers! YOU chose the Rangers they will play! Can they defeat the team of Darkonda, Ecliptor, and the Psycho Rangers? Tune in to find out!

Saturday, March 5th

10:00 AM: Reveals: Power Rangers Tabletop Games

Calling all Rangers! Tune in to learn more about all the Power Rangers goodness coming in 2022! Dan and Jimmy explore the newest announcements for Heroes of the Grid and the Power Rangers Deck-Building Game. Trivia & Bryan take us through what’s coming for the Roleplaying game!

11:30 AM: Reveals: My Little Pony Tabletop Games

Join us for a first look at all things My Little Pony coming from Renegade in 2022!

Deck-Building and Roleplaying fans will not want to miss this My Little Pony reveal. Join Trivia, Jimmy, and Chris as they pull back the curtain on Renegade’s plans for 2022!

12:30 PM: My Little Pony: Adventures in Equestrian Deck-Building Game

You heard all about it, now see the My Little Pony: Adventures in Equestria Deck-Building Game in action! For the first time ever, see the My Little Pony: Adventures in Equestria Deck-Building Game, in action. Join lead designer Chris and friends as they take the game for a spin!

2:00 PM: Reveals: Transformers Tabletop Games

Transformers fans will crack the code on Renegade’s plans for 2022! Jimmy and Trivia will bring all the details on what’s next from Renegade for the Transformers Roleplaying Game and Deck-Building Game in 2022!

3:00 PM: Build A Character: Transformers Roleplaying Game

Learn how to make a character in the Transformers Roleplaying game! Elisa and Katie will take you through the process of creating your very own Transformers character so you can join the Autobots and Roll Out in your next adventure!

4:00 PM: Painting Live: G.I. Joe Miniatures – How To Paint

Learn the basics of painting the G.I. JOE Roleplaying Game miniatures. Learn to paint the new G.I. JOE Roleplaying Game miniatures with Daddy Louie himself. Whether you are a green recruit or a weathered veteran you will want to check out these fantastic new minis!

5:30 PM: How To Play: The G.I. Joe Roleplaying Game

Featuring the new G.I. JOE Roleplaying Game Attention Recruits! We need you in the fight against COBRA! Join Trivia and Ryan for a mission briefing to get you started playing the G.I. JOE Roleplaying game.

6:30 PM: Storytelling Workshop: Antagonists In Your Vampire The Masquerade Roleplaying Games

Building Antagonists into your Vampire: The Masquerade games featuring Sabbat and the Second Inquisition The World of Darkness is fraught with danger, but very few live up to the reputation of the Second Inquisition or the Sabbat. Join Miami by Night’s Diana DiMicco and Trivia as they explore new ways to bring these most dangerous threats into your chronicle.

