Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid Zordon Dice Tower Up For Pre-Order

Renegade Game Studios continues to release new additions to both its Heroes of the Grid series and its Power Rangers roleplaying game, but its latest reveal is perfect for both, and it's something that will delight longtime fans. That is the new Power Rangers Zordon Dice Tower, which turns Zordon's iconic floating head in a tube look and transforms the tube into a 9" Dice Tower that can be used in both sets of games. Plus it has a double-sided panel styled like the Command Center on one side and featuring GM tips on the other. You can pre-order the Zordon Dice Tower right here.

If you need the GM screen this adds a slick element to your presentation on the table, especially if you're working Zordon into the story to a greater degree (I mean, you are totally ducking behind the screen and talking like Zordon during the game, right?). Then when you're not using the backdrop it's going to be a perfect accompaniment to the Zordon two-pack from the Lightning Collection.

(Photo: Renegade Game Studios)

It also perfectly fits into Heroes of the Grid, and will look insanely cool on the table alongside the rest of that game's presentation. If you want to add it to your game, you can pre-order it for $70.00, and you can find the official description for it below.

"The Power Rangers Zordon Dice Tower is compatible with both Heroes of the Grid and the Power Rangers Roleplaying Game and is a Renegade Exclusive!

"Recruit a team of teenagers with attitude!" ―Zordon

The Power Rangers return to the Command Center for wisdom from their mentor Zordon. Let the 9" tall dice tower guide your rolls to success! The double-sided Command Center panels feature illustrations on one side and helpful info for GMs on the other. This product is compatible with both Heroes of the Grid and the Power Rangers Roleplaying Game.

Features:

Compatible with Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid.

Compatible with the Power Rangers Roleplaying Game.

Removable plastic tube allows for painting!

Contains:

1 Dice Tower

2 Double-Sided Panels

At a Glance:

Minimum Age: 14+

Number of Players: n/a

You can also find the description for the Power Rangers RPG below.

"Become a Power Ranger and protect Angel Grove and the Earth against the evil forces of Rita Repulsa, Lord Zedd, Master Vile, and more in the epic world of Power Rangers! Whether you interrupt Rita's monster attacks in her attempt of world domination or defeat the forces of the Machine Empire from invading Earth, there is no limit to the heroic stories you will tell.

In the Power Rangers Roleplaying Game, create your ultimate Power Ranger persona by combining personal traits, childhood influences, and your chosen Ranger color to make a hero worthy of the Power!

This book contains everything you need to create your own Power Rangers character and play the game – just add dice, some friends, and your imagination:

- Complete rules for players and Game Masters focused on fun storytelling and epic combat

- Character creation tools, weapons, equipment, Zords, and more from the Zordon era

- Combat and exploration information, detailed locations in Angel Grove, and tools to get your campaign started

- An introductory adventure for 1st-level characters that is ready to play with your new character

May the Power protect you!"

What do you think of the Power Rangers Zordon Dice Tower? Let us know in the comments