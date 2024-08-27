Shrek Is Coming to PowerWash Simulator

During today’s Indie World Showcase, FuturLab pulled back the curtain on a new collaboration coming to PowerWash Simulator. This time around, players will be able to clean up locations from the Shrek franchise! The DLC will feature five different maps to clean up, including iconic locations like Shrek’s Swamp and Dragon’s Lair. At this time, the other three maps are being kept under wraps by the developers, and it will be interesting to see what gets revealed. A release date has yet to be announced, but the video shared by Nintendo on YouTube says that it’s coming this fall.

A trailer for the Shrek DLC in PowerWash Simulator can be found below.

In the trailer, we can see several familiar parts of Shrek’s Swamp, including the “Beware Ogre” sign and Shrek’s outhouse. The player will take on a look inspired by a knight, while the washer now looks like a sword, both of which should help to fit the Shrek franchise’s fairytale setting. One of the biggest differences between Shrek and the usual customers of the PowerWash Simulator universe is that Shrek tends to like mud and dirt. Given that, it wouldn’t make sense for players to give Shrek’s home a deep scrub. Instead, it seems that rainbow glitter is covering every inch of his swampy abode, including his bed.

While Shrek might seem like an unusual match for PowerWash Simulator, the game’s developers have come up with unique collaborations with a number of brands. SpongeBob SquarePants, Back to the Future, and Warhammer 40K have all gotten Special Packs over the last year or so. These Special Packs tend to be priced at $7.99, as opposed to the Muckingham Files DLC, which has all been released for free. At this time, a cost for the Shrek collaboration has not been revealed, but we can probably expect it to be offered at a similar price point. FuturLab has done a nice job balancing free and paid content for the game; the last few weeks have seen several free updates made available, which is good news for those that don’t want to spend anything extra!

Are you excited to try the Shrek DLC for PowerWash Simulator? Have you bought any of the game’s Special Packs? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!