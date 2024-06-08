PowerWash Simulator Reveals Alice's Adventures in Wonderland DLC

Since its release in 2022, PowerWash Simulator has crossed over with several surprising crossover DLCs. We've seen everything from Warhammer 40K to SpongeBob SquarePants. The developers at FuturLab have previously teased that they are working on two more paid DLCs for 2024, but earlier today they announced what players can expect from the next big release of 2024. PowerWash Simulator is about to get even trippier when the developers take players to the world of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, an upcoming level pack that's set to launch this summer.

PowerWash Simulator x Alice in Wonderland Crossover

Players can jump into the Alice's Adventures pack in PowerWash Simulator later this summer. The developers haven't provided a firm release date for the DLC yet, but it should be out in the next few weeks. As with every paid DLC pack in PowerWash Simulator, the Alice's Adventures pack includes several new levels to clean and a selection of new cosmetics to unlock.

It'll be fun to see if PowerWash Simulator incorporates any Alice in Wonderland-inspired gimmicks into the levels. For example, it's easy to imagine a level where you clean as a tiny character once and then load back into the level to play as a giant, mimicking the bottles she drinks in the classic Disney version of the story. That definitely seems like a possibility because FuturLab specifically says it is adding "a new story told through text messages" to the pack, opening them up to do some wacky new things with this DLC.

In addition to the new levels and cosmetics, players can unlock 10 new achievements. If you're an achievement hunter, that's good news. The Alice's Adventures Special Pack will, like every PowerWash Simulator DLC, run you $7.99 on your platform of choice. Even if you don't decide to spend money on the new pack, FuturLab should have more content for you soon.

PowerWash Simulator 2024 Roadmap

As mentioned, the upcoming Alice's Adventure DLC is far from the only thing that's coming to PowerWash Simulator this year. The team shared its 2024 roadmap last month, outlining all of the new content coming down the pike. Of course, we've already received the Warhammer 40K DLC, but we know that three different seasonal updates are dropping for free during 2024. There will also be two free Muckingham Files content drops, the Alice's Adventures DLC, and one last paid DLC toward the end of the year. Finally, there's something listed as "Game News" slated for the end of 2024, which could be just about anything.

PowerWash Simulator is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Meta Quest, Xbox, and PC platforms.