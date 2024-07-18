PowerWash Simulator Releases Free Anniversary Update

It’s been just over two years since PowerWash Simulator was first released, and to celebrate the occasion, developer FuturLab has released The Muckingham Files 3, a free anniversary update. In this update, players will have two new bonus jobs to complete: an aquarium and a submarine. Interestingly enough, these new jobs were suggested and voted on by the PowerWash Simulator community, so there should be a lot of interest in this new content! As players work to complete both jobs, they’ll uncover new lore about the aquatic creatures native to the area, as well as information about some of Muckingham’s local personalities.

A trailer for The Muckingham Files 3 can be found below.

As can be seen from the trailer, the aquarium seems to have quite a bit to clean, including tanks, exhibits, and even educational displays. It really looks like the developers went out of their way to nail the look and feel of an authentic aquarium, down to the smallest details; around the 00:39 mark in the trailer, we can spot a display discussing responsible fishing practices! That’s the kind of thing that gets frequently discussed in aquariums, so it’s a nice little detail.

The Muckingham Files 3 should be available right now on all of the game’s current platforms, including PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Today’s update comes just a few weeks after the latest paid DLC for PowerWash Simulator, which is based on Alice in Wonderland. FuturLab previously established that content based in the “Muckingham universe” would be released free, while content based on specific licenses would have a price attached. There have been exceptions, as the Final Fantasy VII and Tomb Raider content was offered for free, but anyone that wants to wash locations based on franchises like SpongeBob SquarePants or Back to the Future has to pay $7.99.

According to FuturLab, today’s free update is just one part of what’s being referred to as a “Washer-versary” celebration. The developer is teasing that there will be “more exciting announcements soon,” though nothing else has been confirmed just yet. It’s possible we could see the game’s roadmap updated, with some more teases of things to come. We know that The Muckingham Files 4 is set to be released before the end of 2024, and additional paid and free content is planned.

Are you excited to check out this free DLC for PowerWash Simulator? Did you buy the Alice in Wonderland DLC?