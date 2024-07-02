PowerWash Simulator Gets Alice in Wonderland DLC and a New Update

Recently, the developers at FuturLab revealed that the next DLC pack for PowerWash Simulator would take players to Alice’s Wonderland. Today, the Alice’s Adventures pack has officially gone live. Players will need to purchase the new pack for around $8, but the team also dropped a new free patch into PowerWash Simulator. This update includes several fixes for key areas, while also touching up a few UI issues. Most notably, players will see several updates to save files, making them much more stable.

FuturLab’s latest PowerWash Simulator patch includes fixes for save file stability in several ways. Those changes should make saving your game using the autosave function much more reliable. The team has also fixed several texture issues, notably updating green objects to make it easier to see how much grime you still need to clean. They’ve also updated the multiplayer UI to make it even easier to know how to hop into games with your friends.

Below, you’ll find the full notes for the new patch in PowerWash Simulator. Remember, you’ll get the patch for free but need to pay $8 to unlock the Alice’s Adventures pack and get access to the five new levels and more. PowerWash Simulator is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, Meta Quest, and PC platforms.

PowerWash Simulator Alice in Wonderland Patch Notes

PowerWash Simulator Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland DLC.

This brand new pack contains:

5 new levels to clean



New Prime Vista Pro washer skin, outfit & gloves



New story to enjoy through messages



10 new achievements



This update will also include the Oxford Research skins for all players to purchase from the in game shop

Patch Notes: