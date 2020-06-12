Pragmata Announced by Capcom for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC

During today's PlayStation 5 digital event, Sony pulled back the curtain on a major new game from Capcom: Pragmata. The title will take place in a dystopian future where Earth seems to be in ruins, and mankind is noticeably missing. Details remain slim at this time, but the game will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. According to Capcom, the game will take advantage of the new abilities offered by the next generation of consoles, particularly ray-tracing. The trailer certainly looks exciting, but even the game's genre seems to be under wraps, at this time.

In the trailer, a mysterious astronaut walks the Earth, wearing a futuristic spacesuit. The location appears to be Times Square, or a similar location. The city is completely devoid of people. The astronaut uses something that appears to be a scanner, which causes a little girl and her cat to appear. While the cat appears to be some kind of hologram, the girl clearly has a physical form, prompting the astronaut to interact with her. Their meeting is interrupted, however, by a crashing satellite, which seems to distort reality. As the pair make their escape, the little girl's eyes show hints that she might be some kind of advanced robot. As the two land on the moon, the girl walks without a suit of her own, as they look out on the Earth.

Pragamata is not the only Capcom game revealed today. The PS5 digital event also saw the debut of Resident Evil Village. Like Resident Evil: Biohazard, Village will once again feature a first-person perspective, and this time around, players will have werewolves to contend with. Readers can find more information on that particular game right here.

Announcing @PRAGMATAgame, a brand new game from Capcom, now in development for the next generation of gaming. 🌑 #PRAGMATA launches 2022. https://t.co/0Ww2qKPozB pic.twitter.com/lb0WEqiIdP — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) June 11, 2020

Earlier this year, Capcom announced that multiple major titles would be released within the next fiscal year. This led to heavy speculation from fans of the publisher, with many guessing existing IPs, including Dino Crisis and Darkstalkers. While Resident Evil Village could release during this window, Pragmata does not fall into that category, as the game will not release until 2022. This means that the publisher could have more major reveals to come!



What do you think of the trailer for Pragmata? Is this a game that will be on your radar? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.