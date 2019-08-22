Predator: Hunting Grounds Gameplay Revealed

Earlier this year, IllFonic revealed their next asymmetrical multiplayer horror game that happens to be based on another popular film franchise, not unlike their Friday the 13th: The Game. Predator: Hunting Grounds will place a 4-person Fire Team into a situation where they have to survive the one and only Predator. You know, the almighty being that is capable of using invisibility, which should surely provide all sorts of great times while attempting to escape. That said, IllFonic CEO Charles Brungardt was in attendance during the Opening Night Live presentation with Geoff Keighley, and he brought the first gameplay trailer along with him.

As can be seen in the trailer above, the infamous Predator isn’t the only enemy that the team of four will have to worry about. “This is the first gameplay we are showing from the game, and we couldn’t be more thrilled,” says IllFonic CCO Jared Gerritzen. “We’re early in development—this was all captured from a pre-alpha build, but it still gives you an idea of our vision for this project. You get to see how we want our missions to start, where the Fire Team is being brought in on the helicopter to the jungle.

“Did anyone recognize the song? That is a nod to ’87 for sure! Anyway, you drop down into the map and the Fire Team heads out to accomplish the mission goals they’ve been given, taking out AI and so on. We want playing as the Fire Team to feel like it’s almost its own game: there are AI combatants to face, objects to collect or destroy, and most importantly, getting the heck out of there when the job is done.”

However, those who are part of the Fire Team will have to be on the lookout for the Predator, who will also be controlled by another player. There’s no telling what will happen once the infamous character enters play, but it should provide an interesting experience for all involved.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is currently scheduled to arrive at some point in 2020 for PlayStation 4. For even more information on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to jump into the upcoming assymetrical multiplayer horror game? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!