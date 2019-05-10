Predator: Hunting Grounds Revealed in New Trailer

IllFonic may be best known for their asymmetrical multiplayer horror game based on one of the most iconic horror film franchises in history: Friday the 13th. As it turns out, they’ve been working on another asymmetrical multiplayer horror game based on yet another iconic entity: Predator. Revealed during Sony’s latest installment in their Nintendo Direct-like State of Play series, Predator: Hunting Grounds will see a team of players take on one person who has stepped into the role of the “stealthy, acrobatic killing machine bristling with exotic alien technology such as the infamous Plasmacaster.”

“Once we decided on Predator, it was clear this needed to be a shooter that had to look and feel authentic,” IllFonic CEO Charles Brungardt said. “Our team’s passion for Predator helped us launch the partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment and Fox. Not only do these powerhouses believe in our vision, which has made this a dream project, they understand what we want to create. They have given us so much to work with and are empowering us to create something new for fans, while expanding the lore of the Predator. Having that quality bar raised by our partners has been a great driver for creating an amazing game.”

As stated above, it will work much like other asymmetrical multiplayer titles where a team takes on a single person, only that one person will be controlling the Predator. However, it seems the upcoming game will be adding a little extra to the mix. “As the Fireteam attempt to carry out paramilitary missions – annihilating bad guys and recovering important items – the Predator will be closing in, using its advanced vision mode to track and ambush its prey,” the post reads.

No platforms were revealed, but considering it debuted during a Sony livestream and the team at IllFonic have partnered with Fox and Sony to make Predator: Hunting Grounds, there’s a good chance this is going to be a PlayStation 4 exclusive. Then again, it’s not due out until next year, so it could very well be a PlayStation 5 launch title. Only time will tell.

