Prey: Bethesda’s Pete Hines Talks About the Future of the Sci-Fi Adventure

We’ve previously reported various tweets happening over the last several months that have Prey fans rubbing their chins thoughtfully as to what this could mean. Most, like us, assumed it was additional DLC for the popular sci-fi game. Whether it’s an expansion or a new title, one thing is for sure: we’re not ready to be done with Prey yet. Luckily, it doesn’t seem that Bethesda is either.

Though Bethesda was not the developer behind Prey, they were the publisher and during this past week at PAX West Bethesda’s Pete Hines recently sat down with our pals over at DualShockers to discuss a plethora of topics, including our beloved Prey. Regarding the title’s future, Hines had this to say:

“As with a lot of stuff, we’re not a massive publisher that just churns out a ton of titles. We never have been. We really stick with our stuff after it launches, as we have with Prey.

Part of what you’ve probably noticed is that we’ve hired a new community manager, who’s been focused on Prey. She’s [Abigail] been awesome and has been doing a lot of fun stuff around April Fools’ and other things.

But yeah, I don’t think you’ve heard the last of Prey. I just couldn’t tell you precisely when you might hear more.”

About as vague as vague can be but it’s something, and we’re clinging to it. That being said, with all of the social media teasers, I would be shocked if there wasn’t something down the pipeline in the immediate future.

Bethesda has already confirmed that the publisher will be holding another press conference this year at E3, so it seems likely that should anything be announced, more of it will be seen through the biggest conference of the year be that an official reveal, gameplay, or something else. Those who haven’t played Prey can read up on some of the game’s details below and try it out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Sci-fi Thriller

Nothing is as it seems aboard Talos I. As Morgan Yu, set out to unravel the clues you’ve left behind for yourself, and discover the truth about your past. What role will you play in TranStar’s plans, and the mysterious threat ravaging the station?

Singular Setting

Orbiting the Moon, the Talos I space station symbolizes the height of private space enterprise. Explore a lavish craft designed to reflect corporate luxury of the 1960s, and navigate interconnected, non-linear pathways built to hide countless secrets.

Unimaginable Threat

The shadowy extraterrestrial presence infesting Talos I is a living ecology bent on annihilating its prey. It’s up to you, one of the last remaining survivors aboard the station, to end the deadly attack of these haunting predators.

Play Your Way