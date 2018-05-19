Prey: Moon DLC Evidence Flares Up Once More, New Achievements Added

We’ve previously reported various tweets happening over the last several months that have Prey fans rubbing their chins thoughtfully as to what this could mean. Most, like us, assumed it was additional DLC for the popular sci-fi game. Whether it’s an expansion or a new title, one thing is for sure: we’re not ready to be done with Prey yet. Luckily, we’re not alone because fans continue to find evidence about the alleged Moon DLC.

E3 is right around the corner and Bethesda’s Pete Hines has stated numerous times that this is the biggest one yet with a “healthy number” of titles and new content to announce. Statements like that instantly inspire fervor regarding what fans can dig up, and one Twitter user happened to have Prey in their sites. What they found points to an imminent DLC reveal, thanks to finding a whopping ten new achievements added for the Steam version of the sci-fi title!

Prey got new cheevos … i woooooooonder what it means ……. pic.twitter.com/OQ1pqvYTSp — lashman (@RobotBrush) May 18, 2018

Now, my fellow REM music lovers, this is where you might get a little excited as I have. The ten achievements, seen above, stacked together recite the iconic song by the band called “Man on the Moon,” spelling out “If you believed they put a man on the moon (Man on the moooon, sorry – I had to).” With the rumblings and tons of previous evidence supporting a Moon dlc, this pretty much just took the entire cake and just scarfed it down in one bite.

Both the Bethesda Twitter account and the game’s Twitter have teased the DLC in the past, with the Moon constantly remaining as a focal point. Hines has even stated in the past that they are nowhere near done with the Prey title, “As with a lot of stuff, we’re not a massive publisher that just churns out a ton of titles. We never have been. We really stick with our stuff after it launches, as we have with Prey.

Part of what you’ve probably noticed is that we’ve hired a new community manager, who’s been focused on Prey. She’s [Abigail] been awesome and has been doing a lot of fun stuff around April Fools’ and other things. But yeah, I don’t think you’ve heard the last of Prey. I just couldn’t tell you precisely when you might hear more.”

E3 is just next month, but we’re anticipating not only the announcement, but an “available tonight” sort of reveal come June! Stay tuned!