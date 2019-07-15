Prime Day: 1-Year of PlayStation Plus For $40 and the PlayStation Classic For $20

If you’re a PlayStation fan, Prime Day 2019 has plenty of deals for you take advantage of, but the $39.99 deal on 12-Month PlayStation Plus memberships is the biggest no-brainer of the bunch. You might also consider the $19.99 deal on the PlayStation Classic – yes, they finally dropped the price down to the level that holdouts were waiting for.

As far as Prime Day Deals on PS4 games are concerned, you can find them right here amongst the rest of Amazon’s current gaming deals. Upcoming deals will be available here. At the time of writing, some highlights include Marvel’s Spider-Man, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, God of War, Kingdom Hearts III, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and Days Gone.

On a related note, Amazon is also offering a pretty spectacular deal on this PlayStation 4 Slim bundle for Prime Day. It comes packaged with a digital code for Marvel’s Spider-Man and the Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for only $249.99, which is a savings of $109. If you’re a Prime member, you can grab it here until the timer or the supplies run out. This is the best PS4 bundle deal that we’ve seen since the holidays, so jump on it while you can. Keep tabs on our Gear page for more Prime Day deal highlights.

