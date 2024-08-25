Prime Video Shares New “Look Inside” Video for Fallout Series

Prime Video’s live-action Fallout adaptation is eight(ish) hours of video game adaptations at their absolute best. While this is a sentiment echoed across audience and critical reactions since its premiere in April earlier this year, it has been further recognized for its successes with multiple nominations at this year’s Emmy Awards. Ahead of that, Prime Video has ramped up their “for your consideration” campaign, and the newest way they’ve sought to bring more attention to their series with is a video featuring a look inside season 1.

Overall, season 1 of Fallout grabbed a nomination in the Outstanding Drama Series, facing off against fellow nominees 3 Body Problem, The Crown, The Gilded Age, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Shogun, and Slow. “These projects are difficult to bring to life,” Director and Executive Producer Jonathan Nolan states toward the beginning of the video. “It’s a bit of a highwire act across the board, especially episodically. You’ve gotta do eight hours of this, you have to be smart, and you have to trust.”

The singular performance recognition for the Fallout series comes for Walton Goggins, who portrays two sides of the same coin in the charming and camera ready Cooper Howard and his post-apocalyptic persona, the Ghoul. Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series against Idris Elba, Donald Glover, Gary Oldman, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Dominic West.

“You tell the story with your face – you tell the story with your voice. And both of those things were dramatically changed with this prosthetic and with the mouth pieces that I wear,” Goggins discusses toward the end of the video as his nominated performance is the center of attention. “I just didn’t anticipate all that I would feel being the Ghoul. What a magical, strange experience it’s been.”

The magical, strange experience is set to continue with season 2 sometime in the future, and while there isn’t a premiere date for the highly anticipated continuation just yet, it sounds like it’s full steam ahead on Fallout to provide more episodes as “fast as humanly possible.”