Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Day 1 Update Released With Patch Notes

The first major update for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is here.

At long last, Ubisoft has released Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown today alongside a sizable day-one update for the game. After having left the Prince of Persia series on ice for multiple years, Ubisoft finally decided to return to the 2D roots of the franchise with The Lost Crown. Now, to line up with its release across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms, an initial patch for the title has also gone live.

In short, this day-one update addresses a number of small issues that Ubisoft has found with Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown in the time since the game went gold. Some of these fixes are associated with graphics and audio, while others are tied to the certain gameplay elements and quests. Moving forward, it's very likely that more patches of this nature will begin to come about, especially as fans begin to get their hands on the game in the days and weeks ahead and start discovering other small problems.

For now, you can check out the inaugural patch notes for this Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown update attached below.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Day 1 Update Patch Notes

GRAPHICS, ANIMATIONS, AND PERFORMANCE

Improved performance on the map when zoomed out entirely.

Improved performance in a few parts of the world.

Xbox Series support for 120 FPS added.

AUDIO

Addressed:

Improvement of audio volumes and mastering in some sections of the game.

Various minor improvements on some enemy attack sound effects.

Possible case of missing audio after entering the Old Royal Road following the cinematic.

Music tracks occasionally stopped playing during some boss fights.

USER INTERFACE & MAP

Addressed:

Adjusted Amulet icon size in the HUD.

Modified Healing potion visual in the tutorial pop-up.

Occasional overlapping of notifications with game UI elements or the menu.

Slight inaccuracy when uncovering the map on some parts of the map.

Game cannot be paused while interacting with some lore steles.

Rare case of re-fogging cleared sections of the map after training with Artaban.

Some instances where Sargon's marker on the map was not accurately positioned.

GAMEPLAY

Mystery chest in Sacred Archives not opening in some occasions.

Accepting a side quest resetting the main quest hint progression of Fariba.

The "Retry"-feature wasn't available in fights with Erlik, the Undead Prisoner and Giant Crab.

Not receiving a reward after beating Giant Crab or Kiana in some special cases.

King boss not dropping a full Soma flower when killing him during a certain attack.

Unclear indication of how to locate Kiana at the Soma entrance when using guided mode.

Incidents where Sargon could get stuck after receiving Clairvoyance close to the first Wak-Wak tree.

Sargon getting stuck after opening a mystery chest in Tower of Silence.

BALANCING

Enemy HP in Story Mode was reworked.

Damage and spawn time of Kiana's clones were modified.

Damage of enemies in The Depth were lowered.

Hitboxes and damage of some attacks from bosses have been adjusted – including attacks from Jahandar and 2 other bosses

The cooldown of some Athra Surges was adjusted.

The values of some amulets were adapted.

WORLD

Gameplay camera doesn't properly center on the action in a handful of locations.

Camera bug after using the fast travel in Raging Sea.

Using a zone ability while a certain Bossteleports offsets the camera.

Chakram and Teleport ability-combination could occasionally position Sargon outside of the level.

Sargon getting stuck inside or outside of barriers in some arena sequences.

QUESTS

Motherly Love – rare case of getting stuck in the boss arena.

Moon Gatherer – the camera could get stuck when skipping through the dialogue too quickly.

Lost Warrior Insignia in The Depths could get stuck rendering it not lootable.

The player can receive the Xerxes coin multiple times from Lost Warriors under specific circumstances.

MISCELLANEOUS