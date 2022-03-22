New Prince of Persia Game Reportedly in the Works

A new game in Ubisoft’s long-running Prince of Persia series is reportedly in the works. In recent years, Ubisoft has already confirmed that it’s working on a remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, which is likely the most popular installment in the franchise. And while the status of that remake is still up in the air at the time of this writing, it now sounds like Ubisoft has started to develop another entry, although it will be a bit different in nature.

Based on a new report from XFire, Ubisoft’s Montpellier studio has started working on a new Prince of Persia title. The report states that rather than this being a new 3D Prince of Persia game, it will instead be set in a 2.5D environment. Ori and the Blind Forest and its sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps were mentioned as inspirations for this new Prince of Persia project as well.

Although it might seem strange for Prince of Persia to get a new game in this style, when the series first began all the way back in 1989, is was more akin to a side-scroller. As such, this reported new entry in the franchise would have a lot more in common with the roots of the series than one would initially think.

For now, further details on when this upcoming Prince of Persia game might release are still unknown. Based on the report in mention, it sounds like work on the title could still be in the early stages, which means that it could take some time for it to see the light of day. Still, assuming that this report is accurate, it definitely tells us that Ubisoft has big plans for Prince of Persia in the future.

