Prince of Persia Reboot Reportedly in the Works

If a new rumor is to be believed, Ubisoft has big plans for its Prince of Persia franchise. Following September's announcement of a remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, it seems that the publisher might be planning a full reboot of the series. According to Lazy Assassin on YouTube, a reboot could see release in 2022 or 2023. Like all rumors, readers are encouraged to take this one with a grain of salt, but it's worth noting that Lazy Assassin apparently revealed the existence of the upcoming Sands of Time remake before Ubisoft's official announcement a few months back. As such, there might be validity to this one, as well!

The rumor can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Indian YouTuber who leaked the Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake months in advance says a reboot is also in the works. "Ubisoft is working on a completely new PoP game that won't be a remake..it'll probably come out in 2023 or 2024."https://t.co/BjAaEf6ryV pic.twitter.com/eRLFrQw5H8 — Okami (@Okami13_) November 30, 2020

With Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time set to release next month, it seems a bit difficult to believe that another game in the series could be ready by 2022. That said, another game could be feasible by 2023. Sands of Time is widely considered to be one of the highlights of the series and the remake could generate interest in a full-on reboot built specifically for next-gen consoles.

Prince of Persia was once one of Ubisoft's most reliable franchises, earning a live-action adaptation in 2010 starring Jake Gyllenhaal. Over the last decade, however, the series has seen just two mobile releases. It will be interesting to see whether or not Ubisoft truly is committed to bringing the franchise back to its former glory, but enthusiasm for Sands of Time Remake seems to be fairly strong. If that translates to sales, it certainly stands to reason that Ubisoft could make a much bigger push for the series. For now, fans will just have to vote with their wallets when Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake releases on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC next month!

