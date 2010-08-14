Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition Release Date Revealed

Ubisoft today announced that Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition, the rerelease of the long-delisted 2010 video game Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, will officially release on January 14th for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The rerelease was first announced back during September's Ubisoft Forward with a Holiday 2020 launch window.

The new Complete Edition includes the original Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game as well as the two DLC packs featuring Knives Chau and Wallace Wells. The game is a 2D arcade-style beat-em-up inspired by the movie adaptation of the same name that largely follows the plot of the Scott Pilgrim comics by creator Bryan Lee O'Malley. While delisted for many years, the title received much praise for its gameplay and soundtrack from the band Anamanaguchi.

The rerelease announcement actually came at a timely moment as 2020 marks its 10-year anniversary. While the release itself might have slid outside of that window into early January, the fact that it is happening at all after years of radio silence is incredible regardless. Both the movie itself, directed by Edgar Wright, and the video game have gone on to be cult classics since first releasing.

As noted above, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition is set to release on January 14th for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game adaptation right here.

