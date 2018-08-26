Pro Gamers React, Send Love Following Jacksonville Madden Shooting

We’re sitting here in shock in the office reading the details on a mass shooting that recently took place at a Madden NFL 19 esports event in Jacksonville, one that left four people dead and at least 10 injured. We’re still getting details on what happened, but from the sound it, several competitors and one Complexity pro Madden player were caught in the crossfire. (This is based on a tweet from Slasher, aka Rod Breslau, which you can see below.)

Four people have been killed from a mass shooting at a Madden esports tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, with at least 10 injured. Among the injured include several competitors and a Complexity pro Madden player. The incident was live streamed on Twitch. — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 26, 2018

Many people have since taken to Twitter to provide their condolences on the matter. We’ve rounded up several of the tweets below, including one from Ninja.

My heart goes out to the family, friends and people affected by the madden shooting today. Evil times we live in, just need to out shine that evil with positivity. Love you all — Ninja (@Ninja) August 26, 2018

Everyone at Kustomz are sending our prayers to everyone at the Madden Tournament event…sad sad day, just unbelievable 🙏🏾 — Kustom Kontrollerz™ (@KustmKontrllerz) August 26, 2018

Shooting at a gaming tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.. 1 hour and change away from me. My god, please, please be safe everyone. This is heart breaking. — Danica Rockwood (@ODanicaRockwood) August 26, 2018

Hearing about what happened at the Madden Tournament in Jacksonville. So so sad to hear. Thoughts and prayers out to the victims and their families. ♥ — Josh Zerker (@ZerkaaHD) August 26, 2018

There are some sick people in this world. SICK PEOPLE. Shooting in a Madden tournament? Prayers up in Jacksonville. — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) August 26, 2018

My heart and all of my thoughts goes out to everyone at that Madden Tournament..

Insane. makes me sick.. — dakotaz (@dakotaz) August 26, 2018

Some tweets have also asked for better security at events like this, and some game publishers may be taking note of that.

We’ll continue to get more information on this as it becomes available. But our thoughts are with the victims and their families today. Stay safe, everyone.