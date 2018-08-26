Gaming

Pro Gamers React, Send Love Following Jacksonville Madden Shooting

We’re sitting here in shock in the office reading the details on a mass shooting that recently […]

By

We’re sitting here in shock in the office reading the details on a mass shooting that recently took place at a Madden NFL 19 esports event in Jacksonville, one that left four people dead and at least 10 injured. We’re still getting details on what happened, but from the sound it, several competitors and one Complexity pro Madden player were caught in the crossfire. (This is based on a tweet from Slasher, aka Rod Breslau, which you can see below.)

Many people have since taken to Twitter to provide their condolences on the matter. We’ve rounded up several of the tweets below, including one from Ninja.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some tweets have also asked for better security at events like this, and some game publishers may be taking note of that.

We’ll continue to get more information on this as it becomes available. But our thoughts are with the victims and their families today. Stay safe, everyone.

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts