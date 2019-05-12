Jared “ProJared” Knabenbauer Drops Out of Upcoming ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Event in Wake of Recent Allegations

A YouTube personality embroiled in a messy divorce and allegations of soliciting underage fans for nude pictures has dropped out of this week’s D&D Live event. Earlier this weekend, Jared Knabenbauer, known as the popular YouTube gaming personality “ProJared,” announced on Twitter he would not be participating in D&D Live 2019: The Descent despite being slated to appear in a game with celebrities like Joe Manganiello, Taran Killam, and Taliesin Jaffe. Earlier this week, Knabenbauer announced via Twitter that he and his wife, professional cosplayer Heidi O’Ferrall, were divorcing, which led to a series of allegations emerging about his personal life and interactions with fans.

Shortly after Knabenbauer made his announcement on Twitter, O’Ferrall released a series of statements alleging Knabenbauer’s infidelity, along with his soliciting of nude photos from fans on Snapchat and Tumblr. Several fans came forward in the wake of O’Ferrall’s comments with their own stories about Knabenbauer, including some who claimed they were underage when Knabenbauer solicited them for nude photos. Several lewd photos of Knabenbauer also surfaced online after the allegations went public. In the wake of the allegations, Knabenbauer lost over 100,000 YouTube subscribers and his production company Normal Boots announced that they had “mutually parted ways” with him. Kotaku has a detailed write-up of the allegations here.

Knabenbauer participates in Dungeons & Dragons‘ flagship streaming show Dice, Camera, Action along with professional cosplayer and streamer Holly Conrad, who was also named in O’Ferrall’s comments. While Wizards of the Coast declined to provide a statement to ComicBook.com about Knabenbauer, both Knabenbauer and Conrad are no longer mentioned on D&D Live’s event page. Kelly D’Angelo of the popular streaming show Girls, Guts, Glory and Alex Lee from Dragon Friends will be replacing Knabenbauer and Conrad in D&D Live’s Friday game. While Dice, Camera, Action cast members Anna Prosser and Nathan Sharp will both be appearing at D&D Live, they were pulled from a public signing event scheduled for next weekend.

Dice, Camera, Action was slated for a two week hiatus coinciding with D&D Live. Wizards of the Coast has not provided a statement as to whether the show will continue, or if Knabenbauer will continued to be involved with Dungeons & Dragons in the future.

