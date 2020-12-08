Project Athia from Square Enix Will be a PS5 Console Exclusive for Two Years

Square Enix announced Project Athia for PlayStation 5 earlier this year during Sony’s first major presentation for the next-gen console, but it now looks as though the game’s prospects of appearing on other consoles has become quite likely. Instead of being an outright exclusive, Project Athia was today divulged to only be available solely on the PS5 console for a set period of time.

Spotted in a new trailer directly from PlayStation, the company highlighted Square Enix’s Project Athia as one of the major releases on the horizon for the PS5. While news on when the game will be released wasn’t given, the trailer did annotate that Project Athia is only set to be a timed exclusive for the PS5 for a period of two years. This means that once this span of time is up, Square Enix will then be free to bring it to other platforms if it opts to do so.

Obviously, it should be noted that this exclusivity is only tied to consoles. Project Athia will still be coming to PC in addition to the PlayStation 5 whenever it does end up releasing. Considering the game has been said to be designed with PS5 hardware in mind specifically, it’s somewhat intriguing that it’ll be coming to any other platforms whatsoever.

The only downside about Project Athia is that, as of now, there’s still very little we know about the title. One of the biggest pieces of information regarding the game, outside of the fact that it’s being developed by Luminous Productions, is that it’s also being worked on by Gary Whitta, who was one of the primary writers for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Whitta, however, hasn’t offered up many details about the game and has simply said he’s excited to share more in the future.

Regardless of how Project Athia ends up turning out, Square Enix itself seems to be doubling down on the PS5. Final Fantasy 16 is yet another title that the publisher is working on right now and it’ll be exclusive to the new PlayStation console for a bit, too. As for when any of these games end up actually seeing the light of day though? That remains to be seen.

How do you feel about what Square Enix has showed of Project Athia so far? Is it a game you see yourself picking up a PlayStation 5 in order to play, or will you wait to maybe snag it elsewhere? Let us know down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter @MooreMan12 with your thoughts.