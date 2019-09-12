Capcom Producer Responds to Concerns About New Resident Evil Game

Capcom’s new Resident Evil game called Project Resistance was recently revealed to the world during Tokyo Game Show after a select few had already gotten the chance to play it. While many people are willing to give Capcom a chance to try out something new with the asymmetrical multiplayer game, some fans including Resident Evil purists have voiced their uncertainty about the game that deviates far from the typical zombie-filled formula. One of Capcom’s producer has responded to some of these concerns by saying it’s “totally valid” people would want a more classic take but that the company needs to branch out and explore other options.

Producer Matt Walker who served as a producer for Devil May Cry 5 shared a thread on Twitter on Thursday addressing some of the concerns Resident Evil fans have voiced after seeing the game’s reveal and its first details. Walker acknowledged desire from some people to see more gameplay in line with what was seen in the Resident Evil 2 remake and in Resident Evil 7 while offering a personal take on the situation.

“Been seeing a lot of people who are not pleased with the idea that we’re making Project Resistance,” the producer said. “It’s totally valid that people want more of that quality core experience offered in RE2 and RE7. My take- we as a company need to continue to branch out and try to offer up new gameplay in addition to refinding the experience people expect from us. If we just continue to offer up the same thing over and over again, people will gradually lose interest with what we’re making.”

Walker continued to say that the game is still a “great survival horror experience” even if it’s a non-traditional one. Pitting four players against one other player who throws obstacles and hazards in the survivors’ paths, it’s a game that’s somewhere between the traditional Resident Evil experience and games like Dead by Daylight or Friday the 13th: The Game. Those who have already played the game have reportedly had positive responses.

Closed beta to have more people actually play it and see how it is a refreshing new take, but very surely survival horror at its core. People who have played it have been positive, and I hope during CBT even more people will have fun playing it. — Matt Walker (@retroOtoko) September 12, 2019

Capcom is also listening to the feedback about the new project, Walker said, and will look to make adjustments accordingly to see it hopefully “grow from a project to a fantastic game.”

Project Resistance does not yet have a release date, but it will have a closed beta next month on October 4th.