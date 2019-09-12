Project Resistance First Details and Screenshots Revealed

Today at Tokyo Game Show, Capcom properly unveiled Project Resistance (working title) to the world, a new type of survival-horror game set in the Resident Evil universe that takes the series’ formula, and molds it into an asymmetric online five-person multiplayer game that combines both cooperative and competitive dynamics. To accompany the game’s unveiling, Capcom also released the first ever gameplay trailer title, showing of the PS4, Xbox One, and PC game in action.

According to Capcom, the game is being made in partnership with NeoBards Entertainment, and uses the fancy RE Engine, the same engine that makes Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5 look so good.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In each 4v1 match, one Mastermind player tracks the four Survivors through a network of security cameras, staying one step ahead at every turn to prevent their escape,” reads an official overview of the game. “The Mastermind plots a deadly course by wielding a strategic deck of cards to create dangerous obstacles for the Survivors, such as summoning vicious creatures, setting traps, manipulating the environment, and weaponizing security cameras. He or she can also directly control zombies in play. In addition, Mastermind players can even step into the trench coat of the towering, deadly Tyrant for the first time in franchise history. In turn, the Survivors must cooperatively work together as a team to fend off the Mastermind’s attacks and complete puzzle style mission objectives to escape the map before time runs out. Each Survivor possesses unique skills to help their team overcome the Mastermind’s challenges and survive the sinister experiment.”

In addition to providing a slab of details on the game, Capcom also released the first batch of screenshots of the title, which you can check out, below:

As you can see, the title is quite different than anything the series has ever seen, which perhaps explains why classic Resident Evil fans are currently slamming the game on social media.

Project Resistance is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date or even a release window, but we do know a closed beta is happening next month. Click here for more details.