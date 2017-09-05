Project Scorpio Logo Likely Leaked Ahead Of Microsoft’s Big E3 Reveal

E3 2017 will be the big coming out party for Project Scorpio, but one crucial tidbit of information about Microsoft's souped-up Xbox One model may have already leaked. Eagle-eyed NeoGAF user Yoonshik noticed Microsoft recently trademarked a new S-shaped symbol that looks very much like it could be the official logo for Project Scorpio. Check it out in all its simplistic glory, below:

(Photo: Microsoft)

According to the trademark filing, this logo is intended for both "computer game software for use with video game consoles," and "video game consoles for use with an external display screen or monitor and video game interactive remote control units." In other words, Microsoft plans to put this logo on video game boxes, consoles, and controllers – aside from Project Scorpio, there's not much else this could be for.

If this is the logo for Project Scorpio, as it seems like it is, this is definitely a different aesthetic for Microsoft. No neon green, no big "X," just a very simple, unpretentious look. It also seemingly confirms something rather important – that "Project Scorpio", or maybe just Scorpio, is the console's final name. They wouldn't be using an "S" logo if they planned to call it the Xbox One Pro or Xbox XXXtreme or something. Could this be a hint Microsoft is planning to move away from the Xbox branding somewhat?

We'll find out more about Project Scorpio's final name and logo when Microsoft unveils the machine at their E3 2017 press conference, which happens on Sunday, June 11 at 2pm PT. In the meantime, you can check out some slick teasers for the event at the top of this post, and below.

Apparently, the teaser above contains the hidden code X10S101-317, which many have taken to be a release date tease. X10S 10/13/17, or October 13, 2017. Hmmmm!

[via The Verge & GameZone]