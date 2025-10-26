PlayStation Plus Users Call New Free Game “Most Intense Horror Game” on PS5

PS5 users with a PlayStation Plus subscription have hailed a new free game as the “most intense horror game” on the market, and consequently, available via the Sony subscription service. The new PS Plus free game has been made free specifically via the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium tiers, but not the Essential tier, which is the standard and cheapest tier of the subscription service. That said, this game alone may justify upgrading to Extra or Premium if you are at the Essential tier, at least for Halloween.

Over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, subscribers on PS5 — as the game in question is not available on PS4 — are enjoying one of the three major AAA horror games made available via the subscription service this month. More specifically, Silent Hill 2, the 2024 remake of the iconic 2001 PS2 exclusive of the same name from developer Bloober Team and publisher Konami.

“Most Intense Horror Game on the Market”

“Anybody else enjoying Silent Hill 2 this spooky season?” reads a post that kickstarted a discussion about the game on the PS Plus Reddit page.

Responding to this, there are comments specifically about how scary the game is. To this end, one player notes that they aren’t sure they will be able to keep playing because the game is too scary. The same player notes that the game’s excellent sound design is a big contributor to this.

Another comment, responding to someone asking it is scarier than Alan Wake 2, notes it is much scarier, and suggests if you could barely handle Alan Wake 2 — which is also free via PS Plus this month — to avoid Silent Hill 2.

“If Alan Wake 2 had you unsettled, swerve right past Silent Hill 2,” reads said comment. “It is easily the most intense horror game on the current market space.”

With an 87 on Metacritic, Silent Hill 2 — a PS5 console exclusive — was one of 2024’s highest-rated games and no doubt the best horror game. Meanwhile, it picked up six nominations at The Game Awards, including for Best Narrative and Best Action/Adventure game, to pair with its critical acclaim. And as noted above, the game has excellent sound design, which it also picked up a nomination for.

For what it is worth, we had big praise for the horror game in our official review, noting it is a great entry point into the Konami series and one of the best horror games of this generation.

Those who have never played it, but are thinking about doing so now that it is free via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, should expect a game that is about 16 to 20 hours long, on average, though completionists will need more like 30 hours with the survival-horror game.

