3 Expensive PS1 Games May Fall in Price Following New PlayStation Reveal

It looks like three of the most expensive games in the PS1 library could finally see some substantial drops in price. Given that the original PlayStation is now over 30 years old, many of its games are starting to get quite expensive on the resale market. For example, some of the rarest games in the PS1 catalog like Clock Tower 2, Valkyrie Profile, Persona 2: Eternal Punishment, Silent Hill, and Klonoa: Door to Phantomile tend to sell for anywhere between $200 and $500 on average. Meanwhile, dozens of others tend to regularly go for $50 to $100. Luckily, for those trying to assemble a full PS1 collection, one of the priciest franchises that began on the “PSX” could soon see its value fall in the months ahead.

Recently, PlayStation announced that it would be porting the first three entries in the Armored Core series to PS5 and PS4 consoles. These games include the original Armored Core, Armored Core: Project Phantasma, and Armored Core: Master of Arena, all of which launched on PS1 between 1997 and 1999. Currently, PlayStation hasn’t said exactly when these Armored Core games will hit current-gen PlayStation platforms, but they’ll be joining the PS Plus “Classics” catalog whenever they do arrive.

To explain how this might impact the price of these Armored Core games, typically, whenever games from the past are ported, remastered, or remade for newer platforms, it in turn lowers the price of said games in their original form. While there’s no guarantee that this will happen with the original Armored Core trilogy, those looking to collect the games have reason to hope that their prices will start to dip after they hit PS5 and PS4.

In the wake of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon launching in 2023, all games in the Armored Core series majorly spiked in price. This was most notably seen with the PS1 games as the original Armored Core still consistently sells for over $110 in its complete form. Armored Core: Project Phantasma is then a bit cheaper and goes for about $90, while Armored Core: Master of Arena is the most expensive of the bunch at an average sale price of roughly $120. Although none of these PS1 Armored Core games will ever outright be “cheap” at this point, hopefully, those looking up to pick up their original physical copies can do so for far less soon enough.