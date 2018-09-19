PlayStation Classic: PS1 Games We Want To See

With the PlayStation Classic having just been revealed with only five out of the confirmed twenty titles shown thus far, it’s got us thinking really hard about those good ‘ol original PlayStation memories and what we’d like to see once more.

With Final Fantasy VII, Tekken 3, and more already confirmed, we’re taking a road trip down memory lane with our picks on what we’d like to see on the miniature console coming this December.

We also had a little help from the gaming community, because when the gamer experience opens up – we all win! Let’s get started with some of our picks.

Twisted Metal

David Jaffe’s Twisted Metal immediately came to mind. If you’re unfamiliar with this particular title, it’s a demolition derby game that brings ballistic missiles, machine guns, and all sorts of explosive chaos into the arena.

The vehicular combat was addictive and it even came with an incredible storyline as well! This is one classic that needs to be revisted by fans, or just given a shot by newcomers that may have missed it the first time around.

Tomb Raider 2

Though the original Tomb Raider was incredible and led the way for an iconic franchise, it was its sequel that really brought the interest in and gave Lara Croft the spotlight she deserved. Polygon Lara is love and for those that missed out on this awesome ride the first time around, it’s time to get back into those boots and harness your inner Croft!

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

Soul Reaver was one of those action games that players could never forget. Groundbreaking for its time, and its dark narrative couldn’t help but to enrapture the gaming community with its incredible story, memorable characters, and amazingly kick ass play style. To see Legacy of Kain once more would be incredible and hopefully garner even more interest for this amazing adventure.

“As Raziel, stalk the shadows of Nosgoth preying upon your former vampire brethren in your quest to destroy your creator- Kain. After being betrayed and executed by Kain, return to Nosgoth on an epic mission of revenge.”

Final Fantasy VIII

Since all anyone focuses on is Final Fantasy VII, it’s time we show some appreciation for Final Fantasy VIII. Though this title was met with a mixed reaction, this game deserves the spotlight. With VII getting an impressive (if not dragging) remaster, the very least fans want is an opportunity to play once more. Whether you just miss the classic style or never got a chance to play it to begin with, it’s time to bring the 8th installment into the mix while we’re riding high on the Nostalgia hype.

“In a world where an ancient energy known as the Sorceress Power is passed down through generations, the peace of the realm is threatened when the evil Sorceress Ultimecia takes power as ruler of the Galbadia Republic. To restore order, Squall, a member of Balamb Garden Military Academy’s elite mercenary force SeeD, other allies from the Garden, and Rinoa, a member of the resistance, join together on a journey that spans time and space.”

Other picks

You can see what’s already been confirmed right here, but here are just a few of the other titles we’d like to see confirmed on that list:

PaRappa the Rapper

Silent Hill

Tenchu 2: Birth of the Stealth Assassins

Suikoden 2

Grandia

Spider-Man

Dragon Quest VII

Xenogears

Vagrant Story

Valkyrie Profile

Pepsiman

GTA 2

The Legend of Dragoon

Metal Gear Solid

Jet Moto 2

MediEvil

What about you? What classics would you like to see make the cut? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! You can also check out how to pre-order your own system right here for $99.99.