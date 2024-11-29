1999 PS1 Game Just Got a Surprise Re-Release

A PS1 game from 1991 just got a surprise re-release. In 1999, games like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, Silent Hill, Super Smash Bros, Final Fantasy VIII, Grand Theft Auto II, Resident Evil 3, Syphon Filter, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage, Age of Empires II, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, Crash Team Racing, System Shock 2, Unreal Tournament, Pokemon Gold and Silver, EverQuest, Gran Tursimo 2, Chrono Cross, Seaman, Homeworld, Medal of Honor, Freespace 2, Mario Golf, Planescape: Torment, Ape Escape, Rayman 2: The Great Escape, Donkey Kong 64, Shenmue, Wipeout 3, Pokemon Snap, Pokemon Pinball, Driver, Worms Armageddon, and Rollercoaster Tycoon all released.

1999 was a pretty memorable year in the games space, as the list above is evident of, and as a result many games completely flew under the radar. One example of this is Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams, which actually debuted back in 1991 via Arcades in Japan. It didn’t come west until 1993 when it released via the TurboGrafx-CD. Meanwhile, it debuted on the PS1 six years after this in 1999.

Wherever you know the game from, it is back with a surprise re-release. More specifically, as of yesterday the classic 90s game is now available on PS4/PS5 and Nintendo Switch via Arcade Archives as Fantastic Night Dreams Cotton. The re-release is priced at $7.99, and comes at a perfect time with Cotton Fantasy 2 currently in development decades later.

“Fantastic Night Dreams Cotton is a shooter released by Success in 1991,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Control the main character, Cotton, and use shots, bombs, and magic to exterminate the beast hearts that rule the fairy world with fear. This shooter boasts gameplay that can be enjoyed by both enthusiasts and beginners.”

The new re-release comes with some new bells and whistles, such as the ability to change game difficulty and a new global leaderboard to check out how you compare to some of the best players in the world of this arcade classic. That said, beyond this, the 90s game plays just like it did back in the day, though modern controllers and inputs do naturally tweak things a little bit.

