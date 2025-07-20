PS1 Game From 2000 Reportedly Getting Remake Next Year

A PlayStation 1 game from 2000 and Square Enix is reportedly getting the remake treatment, and the new version is reportedly releasing in 2026. In recent years, Square Enix has increasingly revisited its back catalog, sometimes with simple re-releases, other times via remasters. It has also done plenty of remakes as well. The greatest examples of this have been the ongoing remakes of Final Fantasy 7. That said, according to this new report it is not Final Fantasy fans getting more remakes, but an equally nostalgic RPG series.

A new report claims that 2000 PS1 exclusive game, Dragon Quest VII, is getting a remake sometime next year. What platforms it will be on, the report does not say, but obviously the game is most associated with PlayStation platforms, having debuted in 2000 on the PS1 in Japan, before coming west in 2001.

When some think of Dragon Quest VII though they may think of the 3DS, and that is because years later in 2013 it came to Nintendo 3DS in Japan. This version of the game didn’t come west until 2016, titled Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past. Ahead of that, a mobile version was actually released on Android and iOS in 2015, but again only in Japan.

Meanwhile, the game itself was made by developer Heartbeat and published by Enix before it merged with Square and became Square Enix. Upon release, the game garnered an 81 on Metacritic. As you would expect with a score like this, it is not considered one of the best Dragon Quest games, but it is certainly one of the better releases in the long-running RPG series. Despite not being one of the few best, it is on its way to getting a second remake, assuming this report is true.

As for the report, it comes the way of MP1st and should be taken with a grain of salt. Further, even if this information is accurate, it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate. And things change all the time in game development.

At the moment of publishing, Square Enix has not commented on this new report. There are a few reasons why we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.