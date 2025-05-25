5 Best Remasters to Play On Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch 2 is less than a month away, and while this new hardware won’t immediately replace the Nintendo Switch in individual households, it’s likely to have a high adoption rate as the first new console from Nintendo since 2017. The Nintendo Switch 2 has a large boost in both fidelity and performance, toting 60 fps and 4K resolution. However, the original Nintendo Switch still has charm and plenty of games to play through in the backlog.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Nintendo Switch has had a long lifespan and is now over eight years old. While PlayStation and Xbox players have battled over the premium gaming platform, Nintendo has comfortably led as the market leader for family-friendly console gaming, being the only space to officially play Nintendo games, and a great environment for remastered titles that can be experienced on the go. Nintendo has capitalized on the nostalgia factor with the remaster of some of its oldest games, while other publishers have taken notice and have brought over some of its own remasters to the Nintendo Switch.

With that said, is a list of five remastered games on the Nintendo Switch that you should be playing, perhaps before diving into the next-gen content on Nintendo Switch 2.

1) Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Three for the price of one is a pretty solid deal when it comes to Nintendo’s remastering business model, especially given all of these titles belong to the AAA class of Mario. Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy each had their moment in the sun during their release across each generation of Nintendo consoles from the N64, GameCube, to the Nintendo Wii.

The nostalgic factor is driven to the max with all three of these games. Super Mario 64 was the first of its kind for 3D Mario adventures, with the ability to travel from world to world through paintings. The subsequent 3D adventures were built on that original core loop but included new mechanics like the F.L.U.D.D. water system or new environments, such as Mario in outer space. Getting to a point of full appreciation for Super Mario Odyssey, the game mechanics and story, realistically starts with a journey through these separate games, which were masterfully wrapped into one package for Nintendo Switch owners.

The only downside is that Super Mario 3D All-Stars is no longer sold digitally or physically by Nintendo, which means the only way to pick it up is secondhand.

2) Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Assassin’s Creed II is a reminder of how great nostalgic gaming experiences can be. Assassin’s Creed II offered up a rich narrative and gameplay centered around Ezio Auditore da Firenze. This second installment of Assassin’s Creed honored the roots of the original Assassin’s Creed, but created more unique side-quests and activities that felt less redundant, and at a scale that avoided having too many wasteful quests.

On the Nintendo Switch, it acts like a time capsule of gaming to relive those glory moments not only from AC2, but also Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood and Assassin’s Creed Revelations. The spark of what made Assassin’s Creed such a successful franchise is realistically rooted in these games. Mixed in with the ability to play it on the go, it’s an easy win to cozy up on the couch and relive those moments.

3) Metroid Prime

Knowing that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is on the horizon in 2025 is a friendly reminder that the original Metroid Prime was remastered for the Nintendo Switch and is either a great way to refresh on the Prime series, or a great means towards getting acquainted with it for the first time.

Metroid Prime is the first 3D Metroid game that still follows the tried and true style of a Metroidvania game, with non-linear exploration and the need to acquire key items to unlock new areas for exploration. Metroid Prime debuted during the GameCube era, but the refresh on graphics feels like it was natively built for the Nintendo Switch, and the gameplay aged gracefully to remain relevant for modern gaming audiences.

4) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

If there has ever been a game that has been remastered, then it is certainly The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. However, the game has been remastered so many times for modern audiences for a reason – it’s an exceptional game. The lore and narrative are rich, the gameplay mechanics allow full customization of your character and their skill-set, and the intro scene is one of the most meme’d and iconic in the history of gaming.

So, when you can play it on a host of consoles, why the Nintendo Switch? The simple answer is it’s a great game to play on the go. In handheld mode or docked, you’ll be able to play one of the best Elder Scrolls games continuously. Given that the game is easily over 200+ hours of game time, handheld mode is perfect for continuing to play the game while keeping up on Netflix in the background. Depending on the amiibo you might have, there is also exclusive Zelda: Breath of the Wild gear that can be unlocked.

5) The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

If you are looking for a remastered/remade masterpiece that should have gotten more attention, then look no further than The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. This title was originally released in 1993 for the Nintendo Game Boy. And quite realistically, the game was rebuilt from the ground up with a major graphics overhaul to the most charming and beautiful visuals.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is nothing short of a modern interpretation of a classic title. The gameplay and story follow closely to the original release and are similar to other top-down styles of Zelda games. However, the claymation-esque graphics make Link’s Awakening a wholesome and refreshing modernization of the top-down style that keeps this type of Zelda game relevant for modern audiences, in contrast to perhaps the more popular open-world RPG Zelda games. Realistically, all top-down Zelda games from prior generations would benefit from similar love and graphical updates.