Forgotten PS1 Game From 2000 Returning as Free Download

A new leak has revealed that a forgotten PS1 game from 2000 is returning soon, and returning as a free download for some PS4 and PS5 users. If you were playing games in 2000, there is a good chance you were playing games such as Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2, Perfect Dark, Metal Gear Solid, The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, Resident Evil – Code: Veronica, Final Fantasy IX, Chrono Cross, Jet Set Radio, NFL 2K1, SSX, The Sims, Paper Mario, Deus Ex, Diablo II, Baldur's Gate II, Spyro: Year of the Dragon, Mario Tennis, Banjo-Tooie, Crazy Taxi, Counter-Strikes, Phantasy Star Online, or the many other great games released that year. It was one of the greatest years in gaming history. And as a result, many games from this year were overlooked and have since been forgotten. Some of these games earned this fate, while others didn't. Where Buzz Lightyear of Star Command comes down in this argument is up for debate, but it's probably a 2000 game you have completely forgotten about. Everyone has, which makes its return all the more surprising.

As Gematsu relays over on X, three different Disney games have been rated for PS5 and PS4 in Taiwan, and it's believed these games are upcoming PS Plus Classics that will be made available via PS Plus Premium, which grants subscribers access to a library of PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games. The three games in questions are: Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, Thrillville: Off Rails and Thrillville. The latter two games are PSP games are from 2006 and 2007, respectively.

There's been no formal announcement of the return of these games, but they would not be rated by the Taiwan rating board for no reason. They were clearly submitted for rating to be re-released in some capacity. And for whatever reason, games are always sent to the Taiwan rating board first and subsequently leaked. This is just the latest of many examples of that.

There's no reason to doubt the validly or probability of this leak, but take the parts of speculation with a grain of salt. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word from the implicated parties on the leak. We do not expect this to change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.