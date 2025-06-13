One of the Best PS1 Games Just Got Better

One of the very best PS1 games just got a new update on PS4 and PS5 that makes the classic PlayStation game a little bit better. The PS1 game in question technically hails from 1993, but it did not debut on PS1 until 1996, two years after Sony released the console. In 1996, for those that don’t remember, PS1 users were treated to the likes of Resident Evil, Crash Bandicoot, Tekken 2, Twisted Metal 2, Tomb Raider, Street Fighter Alpha 2, Wipeout 2097, PaRappa the Rapper, Soul Edge, and many more in what was a noteworthy year in video game history. This obviously does not include all the Sega Saturn games, MS-DOS games, nor anything releasing on Nintendo consoles, aka the SNES and Game Boy. And it is not an exhaustive list of noteworthy PS1 games. For example, it is missing Myst.

As you may know, Myst is particularly relevant right now because the PS1 version of the adventure game classic was recently added to PS Plus Premium. Alongside this, it was released for standalone purchase on the PlayStation Store, where it costs $5.99.

As the PlayStation Store notes, this release “is as close to the original version of Myst as you can get.” However, it has been updated with PlayStation Trophies for the very first time. More specifically, Myst now has 21 Trophies for PS4 and PS5 users to earn, including a Platinum Trophy. According to early trophy data, this Platinum Trophy will likely take PS4 and PS5 users around 8 hours to earn.

For those unfamiliar with Myst, it is often lauded as one of the most influential games of all time, and some argue one of the best games of all time. It was released in 1993 by developer Cyan and publisher Broderbund. It is often accredited with helping pioneer the adventure genre and proliferating the CD-ROM drive. Meanwhile, it became and held onto the title of best-selling PC game for nearly a decade. And it holds up fairly well in 2025.

“Few are chosen. Fewer succeed,” reads an official description of the PlayStation Store for those interested in knowing more. “You stumble upon a battered old book and find yourself transported to the island of Myst. As you explore the surreal landscape, you quickly learn that something has gone wrong. Terribly wrong. An ancient betrayal must be unveiled. Secret books concealed on the island of Myst lead the way to incredible worlds born of a master storyteller’s imagination. Yet one by one, they’re being destroyed through the treachery of his sons. But which one? Only your wits and imagination will serve to untangle the web of lies and deceit that shrouds the worlds of Myst.”

