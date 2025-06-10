One of Best PS2 Games Is Now Free With PlayStation Plus

One of the best PS2 games, and one of the best games of all time, is now free with PlayStation Plus as of June 10. Unfortunately, for both PS Plus Essential and PS Plus Extra subscribers, the new addition is limited to PS Plus Premium. Meanwhile, how long it is going to be available for free with PS Plus Premium, we do not know, but as of today it is free with the most expensive tier of the Sony subscription service.

The PS2 game in question hails from 2001, a year headlined by the likes of Halo: Combat Evolved, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Super Smash Bros. Melee, Animal Crossing, Devil May Cry, Silent Hill 2, and many more great games. It was one of the great years in video game history. The most noteworthy of all 2001 releases though is no doubt GTA 3.

Those that have never experienced GTA 3 — somehow — or who simply want to revisit it, can now revisit the PS2 version without paying anything if they have a PS Plus Premium subscription. And considering that GTA 3 can no longer be purchased by itself from the PlayStation Store — but is rather locked behind a $60 purchase of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition — this is a great deal for PS Plus Premium subscribers.

“Grand Theft Auto III: It all starts in Liberty City. With the revolutionary freedom to go anywhere and jack anyone, Grand Theft Auto III puts the center of the criminal underworld at your fingertips, if you have enough guts to take it,” reads an official pitch of the game on the PlayStation Store.

Now that GTA 3 is being made free with PS Plus Premium, it opens the door for GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City also to be made free with PS Plus Premium, but so far there’s been no word of this. These games are also no longer available for individual purchase on the PS Store.

Typically, when a classic PlayStation game is added to PS Plus Premium, it also made available for purchase on the PlayStation Store for everyone else, but this isn’t always the case, nor is it the case here.

