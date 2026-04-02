PS1 Resident Evil Trilogy Added to Steam With Some Unfortunate Downsides

The first three mainline Resident Evil games are some of the most important games of all time. And while every game should be adequately preserved, keeping seminal titles like this easily accessible is a huge priority. Capcom has ported many of its valuable games across many platforms over the years, and, as such, the company has finally brought the aforementioned horror trilogy to Steam for the first time. However, not everything has gone smoothly.

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Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3: Nemesis are all on the popular PC platform for an introductory price of $4.99 and will jump up to its normal price of $9.99 on April 15th at 10 AM PT. All three support various frame rates, display modes, aspect ratios and scaling methods and have VSync, gamma options, anisotropic filtering, and antialiasing. These sit alongside various other features like an improved video player, better key binding, and stronger subtitles.

Players Have Issues With the Classic Resident Evil Games on Steam

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But not all is well in Raccoon City. As noted by IGN, all three games have DRM, don’t work on the Steam Deck, lack cloud saves, don’t have the Steam overlay, and, like the re-releases on PS4 and PS5, don’t have achievement support. This echoes the exact issues players had with the two Dino Crisis ports that hit Steam in February. These problems are called out in various Steam reviews, with some calling on others to not give “these idiots” any money and others complaining about the “greed” inherent to these ports.

GOG is cited as a co-developer of these versions, a competing storefront that has had these three games since June 2024. According to GOG senior business development manager Marcin Paczynski, Capcom was initially against the idea since all three games had been remade and those remakes were “superior.” Paczynski said it took some convincing, but it paid off since he noted that the reception was “absolutely phenomenal.” He also said that sentiment was “reflected in the sales.”

Because of the DRM in the Steam versions and GOG’s dislike of DRM, players are suggesting others grab the game on GOG if they’re going to pay for it on PC at all and not just emulate it. Some have even figured out a way to get these old ports on GOG to work on the Steam Deck.

It remains to be seen if Capcom will address some of these issues in the future, given how loud the fan outcry is. Capcom has had a rocky history with DRM in the past, too. Three years after its launch, Capcom changed the DRM in the Resident Evil 4 remake, the very same DRM software used on these Steam ports of the original trilogy. This switch dramatically impacted performance, something tech analysts Digital Foundry proved in its tests. This DRM was later quietly patched out.

DRM is meant to dissuade piracy, but it is often seen as an unnecessary restriction that can drag down performance for legitimate purchasers and limit how and where players can play their games. Putting this kind of digital restraint on games this old seems strange, especially when it will undoubtedly come with such a fierce backlash.

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