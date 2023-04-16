Two PS1 PRG Remasters May Be Releasing Very Soon

Two PS1 RPG remasters look poised to release soon via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. For many, the PS1 was the golden generation of role-playing games. This is a nostalgic-heavy take, but it's a common take. And if you are one of the many PlayStation fans that believe this, then you're going to be happy to know it looks like remasters of Suikoden 1 and Suikoden II are releasing very soon.

As you may remember, the remasters were announced six months ago on September 13, 2022. Dubbed Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification, the pair of remasters was scheduled to release sometime in 2023 via the aforementioned platforms. And this is still the official schedule. There's still no word when in 2023 this will drop, but it looks like soon.

As Gematsu reports, Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars was recently rated for release in Taiwan. As you may know, games aren't related for release unless either a release date announcement is around the corner, a release, or both. That said, Taiwan is usually first out the door with these ratings. Why this is, we don't know, but this means the wait could still be a bit longer. If this was the ESRB or PEGI it would almost certainly mean something is immient.

What the rating does not mention is PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. The remasters will be playable on these machines via backward compatibility, but there's still no word of the release coming to either current-gen console natively. It seems unlikely this will change at this point, especially if ratings boards aren't rating these versions.

At the moment of publishing, Konami has not commented on this rating and the speculation it has created. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if t does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Are you excited for these remasters?