Classic PS1 and OG Xbox Games Are on Sale for Less Than $1

Some classic PS1 and original Xbox games are currently on sale for less than $1. The deal in question features $85 worth of games for just $1. In total, there are six games, plus two DLC releases for one of these six games. And all of this is just $1, which means effectively paying around $0.16 a game.

The deal specifically comes the way of Fanatical, which means not only is it only available for a limited time, but as supplies last. To this end, we suspect supplies to run out quickly. Unfortunately, while some of the games featured can be traced back all the way to the origins of both the PlayStation and Xbox brands, because the deal comes the way of Fanatical it is limited to PC/Steam.

So far, supplies have not run out, which means Steam users can grab the Oddworld Complete Collection for just $1 rather than pay the usual $85 asking price. This collection includes Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee, which launched back in 1997 as a PS1 exclusive. It also includes its 1998 follow-up, fellow PS1 exclusive Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus. Meanwhile, 2001 Xbox launch exclusive Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee is included as well as 2005 Xbox launch exclusive Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath. Finishing off the collection is 2014 PS4 launch exclusive Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty and 2021 PS5 launch exclusive Oddworld: Soulstorm.

In addition to six Oddworld games there are also two bits of DLC for Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty included: Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – Alf’s Escape DLC and Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – Scrub Abe Costume – DLC.

This is the cheapest these games have ever been and considering the price point this is probably the cheapest these games will ever be. Normally you have to pay more when buying a collection or bundle, but even as a collection/bundle the $1 price point is cheaper than each of these games have been made in individual deals in the past. While some of the games are less than $10 normally, others are more expensive and even as expensive as $40 normally.

