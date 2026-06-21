Capcom Reportedly Remaking One of Its Best PS2 Games

Capcom is reportedly remaking one of its best PS2 games, and an action-adventure series that the industry has not seen since 2019. Capcom is now synonymous with remakes because of the ongoing remake series of Resident Evil. So far, the remakes have been limited to Resident Evil, much to the chagrin of fans of its other IPs, like Dino Crisis, Devil May Cry, Mega Man, and Monster Hunter. Some of these IPs are at least active, like Monster Hunter, while others are semi-active, like Devil May Cry. And there are some that are totally dormant, like Dino Crisis. Unfortunately, for Dino Crisis fans, the report is not about the long-awaited Dino Crisis remake, but it is for another long-awaited remake.

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The new report comes from leaker MajorPlayeix, a source who has proven reliable in the past, but does not have a bulletproof track record, which is to say, take everything that follows with a grain of salt. According to the leaker, Capcom is currently working on a remake of Devil May Cry, the first game in the series of the same name. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report, which does not mention platforms, a release date, a release window, or even a reveal date. There is nothing more than confirmation that it is in the works, something that has been floated here and there over the last year or so by the occasional rumor.

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One of 2001’s Best Games

Developed and published by Capcom, Devil May Cry debuted in 2001 from the mind of Hideki Kamiya, also known as the creator of Okami and Bayonetta, the director of Resident Evil 2, a co-founder of PlatinumGames, and obviously the creator of Devil May Cry as well. And it obviously was very successful, as evidenced by it spawning a franchise that consists of several games, including a reboot, and two animated TV series. To this end, it earned a 94 on Metacritic at release and sold very well. Unfortunately for the Capcom game, it released in a stacked year with the likes of Grand Theft Auto III, Halo: Combat Evolved, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and several generational classics, which kept it from winning many awards during award season.

In 2026, not only is the game not easily accessible, but it doesn’t hold up very well, hence the need for a remake. And the series runs on the RE Engine, which has proven very adaptable and great for remakes. So, it always seemed inevitable Devil May Cry would get the Resident Evil-style remake treatment; it was just a matter of when. And with the popularity of the animated series, it’s a no-brainer for it to get this remake treatment sooner rather than later.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.