Classic PS2 Exclusive Gets Follow-Up Over 20 Years Later

A classic PS2 game from 2002 is finally getting its follow-up, over 20 years later. The series in question actually dates back to 1999, when the first game in it was released on PC, N64, and PS1. Two years later a sequel was released, but it was not multi-platform like its predecessor but was rather exclusive to PS2. If you've seen the news this week, then you may have already connected the dots. The former is Shadow Man while the latter is Shadow Man: 2econd Coming, both of which are getting a follow-up in the form of Shadowman: Darque Legacy.

The announcement comes the way of Blowfish Studios and Valiant Entertainment, who announced the game for PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside a 2024 release window. Right now, it's unclear why the name has been tweaked to remove the space between "Shadow" and "Man." It's also unclear if this is a sequel or a reboot or something else entirely. What we do know is that it's a new original story.

"For centuries, the Boniface family has carried a dark legacy-the mantle of the Shadowman, walker between worlds, sworn to preserve the veil between life and death," reads an official blurb about the game. "Now, novice Shadowman Jack Boniface is thrust into the path of a growing evil that threatens everything his predecessors fought for. Building upon the decades of Shadowman tales told within Valiant Comics, this new chapter is an original story developed in partnership with Valiant Entertainment."

The game's official description continues: "In Shadowman Darque Legacy, duel against a horrifying cast of enemies in challenging, visceral combat. Clash with the fanatical Brethren cultists, from hammer-wielding brutes to sorcerous necromancers, and battle truly wretched creatures that have slithered forth from the most desolate depths. Deliver brutal and bloody finishers with a range of Shadowman weapons."

There's no word when exactly the game will release in 2024, what it will cost when it does, and when it will reusrface again. What we do know is that the game is not coming to PS4 or Xbox One, though a Nintendo Switch version has not been ruled out yet.