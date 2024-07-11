PlayStation’s Next PS2 Re-Release Is Disappointing

The next PlayStation 2 game that Sony is set to port to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles is one that most fans will likely find underwhelming. After a prolonged period of requests, Sony finally began the process of adding more PS2 games to its expansive library on the PS Store in June when it let loose Tomb Raider Legend, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus. At the time of these releases, Sony made it known that it would be bringing more games from the PS2 era to modern PlayStation consoles in the future. Sadly, July’s forthcoming addition on this front is a bit disappointing.

Set to roll out next week on July 16th, Sony will be releasing Summoner on PS5 and PS4. Developed by Volition, Summoner was originally released in 2000 on the PS2 and was one of the console’s launch titles alongside others such as Armored Core 2, Ridge Racer 5, Smuggler’s Run, and SSX. Summoner was followed by a sequel in 2002 with the aptly-titled Summoner 2, but since that time, the series has been left untouched.

One of the reasons why Summoner is a pretty lackluster addition to PS5 and PS4 is because the game was never all that well-received. It happens to boast an aggregate review score of 74/100 on Metacritic, making it a pretty forgettable title in the PS2’s vast catalog of great releases. While there might be some nostalgia tied to Summoner since it was a PS2 launch title, the game itself is one that many PlayStation fans likely don’t think about often.

There’s also the fact that Summoner has already been accessible on Steam for many years. As a result, its release on PS5 and PS4 won’t come with the added novelty of being available on modern hardware for the first time. Still, this version of Summoner should boast features that include trophies and visual improvements, so it’s not all bad.

If you’d like to learn more about Summoner and what it entails, you can watch a throwback trailer for the game and read PlayStation’s latest description of this PS5 and PS4 port below.

Summoner

“In this PS2 action-RPG, Summoners have toppled empires and challenged gods. With rings crafted by the ancient Khosani, the gifted can call forth demons, dragons, and elementals, but only the strongest can control the forces they unleash. Born with the mark of the Summoner, Joseph possesses a power greater than emperors and gods. As a child, he summoned a demon to save his village, and watched in horror as those he loved were destroyed. Nine years later, the armies of Orenia invade, and Joseph must confront the prophecy he was born to fulfill.”