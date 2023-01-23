PS2 Re-Release Highest Rated Game So Far This Year With 91 Metacritic Score

The highest-rated game so far this year currently sits at a score of 91 on Metacritic. Come December, there's a good chance it will no longer be the highest-rated game of 2023, but for now, it is. The catch is that it's not a brand-new Nintendo Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S game. Its a port of a PlayStation Vita game that's a port of a PS2 game. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question with a 91 Metacritic score is one of the best RPGs ever made, Persona 4 Golden. Right now, the Nintendo Switch version has a 91 on Metacritic. The closest score to this is Monster Hunter Rise on PS5 with an 87.

For those that don't know: Persona 4 Golden is the enhanced PlayStation Vita port of Persona 4, a PS2 game. It's the Persona 5 Royal of Persona 5. They are technically the same game, but Persona 4 Golden is just expanded with additional content. When it originally released, it did so to a 93 on Metacritic, so it's not very surprising to see a port of this port sitting at a Metacritic score of 91.

"Inaba-a quiet town in rural Japan sets the scene for budding adolescence in Persona 4 Golden," reads an official blurb about the game. "A coming of age story that sets the protagonist and his friends on a journey kickstarted by a chain of serial murders. Explore meeting kindred spirits, feelings of belonging, and even confronting the darker sides of one's self."

With a score of 91, Persona 4 Golden's Switch port is unlikely to remain the highest-rated game of the year, but it should be in the top 10 and maybe even top 5 come to the end of the year, as only a handful of games each year usually obtain a score of above 90.

