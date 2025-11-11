Long-Awaited PS2 Remake Finally Gets 2026 Release Date

A highly anticipated remake of a PlayStation 2 game that originally launched in 2003 has finally received a release date for 2026. Over the past few years, games from the PS2 have started to get remastered and remade at a much higher rate. Titles like Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, Silent Hill 2, Resident Evil 4, and many others have started to be re-released for modern platforms with a slew of upgrades, and will surely be followed by plenty of others in the future. Now, one of those PS2 remakes in question that is bound for next year has received much more information.

Shared by publisher Koei Tecmo, the company gave eager fans a new look today at its remake of Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly. First released in November 2003 on PS2 (and later the original Xbox), Fatal Frame II is widely considered the best game in the Fatal Frame franchise. While it never reached the same level of acclaim or popularity as entries in the Resident Evil or Silent Hill sagas, Fatal Frame II still has plenty of fans, which means that this remake is a pretty big deal.

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake was announced by Koei Tecmo just a few months back and is bound for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. What wasn’t known, however, was the game’s specific release date. Thanks to a new trailer that was let loose today (which you can watch below), we now know that Crimson Butterfly Remake will drop on March 12, 2026.

When it comes to what this remake of Fatal Frame II will feature, Koei Tecmo is essentially rebuilding the game from the ground up. This means that improved visuals, upgraded audio, and gameplay refinements will all be featured in this version. Despite containing so many overhauls, Koei Tecmo has also stressed that it’s keeping the spirit of the game intact so that it still feels reminiscent of the original.

Leading up to its release in March 2026, we should start to see more of Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake in the form of new images and trailers. To stay in the loop with all of these upcoming reveals, be sure to continue following our coverage here on ComicBook.

