PS2 RPG Series Finally Getting a New Game After Being Dormant for 16 Years

A series that dates back to the PS2, a console it was exclusive to, is getting a new game that the developer describes as 10 years in the making, and which comes 24 years after the series debuted on the aforementioned PS2. Unfortunately, right now, there is no word of a release date or platforms for the new release.

More specifically, CyberConnect 2 — in collaboration with Bandai Namco, which owns the IP in question but is not involved in this project — has announced .hack//Z.E.R.O., which is set to be a new installment in the action RPG series, .hack. As noted, there is no word of specific platforms, but there is word of it being developed for “home consoles.” Beyond this, details on the game itself are also scarce. All we know is that the story revolves around the in-game MMORPG, The World, like previous games, and that it is set 10 years in the future. Meanwhile, CyberConnect2 has teased more content in the real-world compared to previous games.

A 24-Year-Old Action RPG Series

For those unfamiliar with this series, it is because it is fairly niche. It debuted back in 2002 with the release of .hack//Infection. Meanwhile, it has been dormant since 2017’s .hack//G.U. Last Recode; however, this wasn’t a proper new installment, but a remaster. The latest proper installment came in 2010, when .hack//Link was released as a PSP exclusive.

As noted, no platforms have been announced; however, we may be able to glean some information from the last release in the series, the aforementioned .hack//Link, which was only released on PC and PS4. To this end, this could very well end up being a PS5 console exclusive, especially when you consider the series’s PS2 roots. If it does come to another platform, it will probably be PS4, Switch, or Switch 2. An Xbox release is unlikely for various reasons.

It remains to be seen when more information will be revealed for the game. If the plan was to resurface this year, CyberConnect2 presumably would have teased as much, but for now, this is just speculation. As for why Bandai Namco has opted not to involve itself, we do not know. It is presumably getting some type of licensing fee, but this has not been confirmed. Whatever the case, CyberConnect2 has suggested this game will be less budget-constrained compared to previous games as a result.

