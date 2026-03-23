Remake of Forgotten 2004 PS2 and OG Xbox Game Releases to Positive Reviews

A new remake of a forgotten PS2 and OG Xbox game has been released, and it is earning positive reviews. Those who grew up during the PS2 and original Xbox era will know there were some random and strange releases. There was simply a type of game made in the early 2000s that has largely disappeared in the modern era, as the market has shrunk to AAA or indie, with very few games in between. The AA space has seen a revival of sorts, but even the AA space is really just AAA-lite, as they are essentially equivalent to AAA games from a generation or two ago.

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That said, back in 2004, if you enjoyed Spiral House and Empire Interactive’s puzzle strategy game, Ghost Master, you will be happy to know a new remake has been released by developer Sick Puppies called Ghost Master: Resurrection. This is the first re-release of the over two-decade-old game. And apparently it is decent, though it’s certainly flying under the radar. The remake doesn’t have a Metacritic score due to insufficient reviews, but it has decent user review scores. It is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, but you won’t find any user reviews for the first and latter versions because the eShop doesn’t have user reviews and the Xbox Store prevents user reviews at launch. It has them on PS5 and PC, though. On the former, it has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating, but this is after only 10 user reviews. On Steam, mostly because it’s been available since last year via Steam Early Access, it has many more reviews, 281, with an 87% approval rating.

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If you haven’t heard of this remake, it is because it is flying under the radar. That said, fans of the original may want to check this out, especially since it’s only $20 on PC and $25 on console.

As for the original, it is actually a 2003 game, as it first debuted on PC, but many will remember it as a PS2 and original Xbox game, ports that came in 2004. It never came to any Nintendo platform before this Switch release, making this particular release perhaps more noteworthy than the other versions, though it is certainly not going to be nostalgic for Nintendo fans, so it’s unclear who would pick this version up unless they want to play it via handheld. Speaking of handheld, the game does support the Steam Deck, and is playable, but is not Verified.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or head over to the ComicBook Forum, and join the conversations going on over there.