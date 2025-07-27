Classic PS2 and Original Xbox Games on Sale for Just $0.97

A couple of classic PS2 and original Xbox games are on sale for just $0.97. Unfortunately, while the games in question were originally PS2 and OG Xbox games, they are not this price on the PlayStation Store nor the Xbox Store, but rather on Steam. That said, there are some other deals for games in the same series available on the PlayStation Store and the Xbox Store. As for the series in question, it is Legacy of Kain, traditionally from Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Interactive.

For those unfamiliar with the series, it debuted back in 1996 via Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, a PS1 exclusive. This was then followed up with a sequel in 1999 called Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, another PS1 exclusive. Then came Soul Reaver 2, a direct sequel to Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver. This released in 2001 and was a PS2 exclusive game. Next was Blood Omen 2 in 2002. This is when the series came to Xbox, as a PS2 and OG Xbox release. While it is the fourth game in the series, it is actually a direct sequel to the first game, as the name suggests. Then the series concluded in 2003 with the release of Legacy of Kain: Defiance on PS2 and Xbox. This wrapped the five-game series, however, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered was released by Aspyr for all modern platforms last year. This is also included in the deals.

The most notable deals are specifically for Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain and Legacy of Kain: Defiance, which are discounted 86% on Steam, and thus are on sale for just $0.97. These deals are available until August 9.

Other Legacy of Kain deals include a 40 percent discount on Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain. This is the lowest price this game has ever been, but the deal is only available until August 14 and only via the PlayStation Store. And thus it is limited to PS4 and PS5 users. Lastly, Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered is 35 percent off on both the PlayStation Store and the Xbox Store until August 1 and July 31, respectively. As a result, it is available for $19.49.

