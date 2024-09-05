Some of the Greatest PS3 Games of All Time Are Their Lowest Price Ever

Some of the greatest PS3 games of all time are at their lowest price ever, courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale. The PS3 may have been a low point for Sony -- failing to sell as many units as the PS1 and PS2, and eventually being lapped by the PS4 as well -- but it also was the era PlayStation made some of its greatest games ever. PlayStation wasn't the only one pumping out certified classics though. The whole industry was. The PS3, Xbox 360, and Wii generation was loaded with all-time greats, some of which can be played for dirt cheap right now.

One of the crown jewels of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation was a 2007 first-person shooter with horror elements from 2K Boston and the mind of Ken Levine, its creator. If those dots don't connect for you, the game in question is BioShock, one of the greatest games ever made, as evident by its 96 on Metacritic.

In 2010, it got a sequel, BioShock 2, but it was made by a different team. Consequently, it wasn't as well received. In this case though, even the low point of the series managed to earn an 88 on Metacritic, a very strong score. The series was then capped in 2013, when 2K Boston -- which had turned into Irrational Games -- returned to the series and released BioShock Infinite. The third game in the series didn't quite recapture the highs of the first game, but it still earned a 94 on Metacritic and sold very well just like the previous two installments.

In 2016, a remaster of all three of these games was released on modern consoles at the time, including PS4, under the name BioShock: The Collection. Right now, the BioShock: The Collection is 80 percent off on the PlayStation Store, which means it is only $9.99. That is $3.33 per game, which is a complete steal. There is no PS5 version of the collection, but it is playable on PS5 via backward compatibility.

At $9.99, this matches the lowest price the games have ever been on the PlayStation Store. That said, this deal is only available via PSN until September 12. After this, the collection will revert to its normal price point, which is $49.99.