PS3 RPG Series Returns With Its First New Game in 11 Years

An RPG series that debuted exclusively on PS3 and has more games on the PS3 than any other console has returned with its first new mainline game in 11 years. The series is set to return not just on PS5, but on PS4 as well. Meanwhile, it will also be launching on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. There is no word of an Xbox version or a PC version.

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More specifically, developer Compile Heart has announced that on August 27 — at least in Japan — the Neptunia series will return with the release of Neptunia Unlimited. Right now, there is no word of a western release, but considering previous games came west after launch, it’s safe to assume a western release will be announced at a later date. This is the first mainline release in the series since 2015’s Megadimension Neptunia VII, which notably came to PC, in addition to PS4 and Nintendo Switch, giving fans of the series on PC hope this new game will eventually as well. It did not come to Xbox, though, so right now there isn’t any reason for Xbox fans to hold their breath for a port.

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A Long-Awaited New Release

Compile Heart hasn’t pitched Neptunia Unlimited any differently than previous games, so it’s safe to assume it will be a faithful new installment rather than an experimental one. Story details are not overabundant for the new game, currently, but we know it will focus on a roster of Goddesses who must save the world from its impending doom.

While there hasn’t been a new mainline Neptunia game in over a decade, there have been other releases, whether spin-off games or re-releases. In other words, the series has not been dormant since 2015, and a new release was always seemingly a matter of when, not if. In this case, the wait has indeed been a long one, and fans are excited to finally be over.

For those who don’t want to wait for a western release, assuming there will be one, Neptunia Unlimited will cost 8,580 yen when it releases in Japan this summer. This is if you want to import a copy or create a Japanese PSN or Nintendo account and acquire it this way. Meanwhile, there will also be a limited edition, priced at 19,800, which will come with a physical copy of the game, a premium art book, the soundtrack on CD, the game’s Season Pass, a “Divine Cross” promotional card, and a special box with an illustration by Tsunako.

This news comes on the back of an announcement that another niche PS3 RPG series is set to return sometime during fiscal year 2026. Meanwhile, PS3 RPG nostalgics were just treated to a remaster last month, which has been earning great reviews.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.