PlayStation Fans Worried PS3 Series Is Dead for Good After Sony Update

PlayStation fans are worried a PS3 series is dead for good following a recent update from Sony. While the PS2 is undoubtedly the most popular PlayStation console to date, many could argue the PS3 is the best Sony console to date, an oddity considering it is the worst-selling PlayStation console to date, not counting the PS5, which is still in the heart of its generation. That said, a lot of great PlayStation series got their start during the PS3 generation. The Last of Us, Uncharted, Infamous, Demon’s Souls, Resistance, LittleBigPlanet, and Motorstorm all, for example, debuted during the PS3 generation. Is this as impressive as the lineup of series that got their starts during any of the other generations? That is very much up for debate, but it is at least up for debate. Unlike the PS5 generation, which has been barren when it comes to debuting compelling new series.

To this end, many are nostalgic for the PS3 days and the series that defined it. One of these series is no doubt LittleBigPlanet, which was once a staple of PlayStation, and arguably its mascot for a while. The series did technically get a new installment in 2020, on the PS5, via Sackboy: A Big Adventure, but this was a spin-off. The last proper LittleBigPlanet game came in 2014, when LittleBigPlanet 3 released.

Going into a recent update, it seemed the series was on ice. Now, it seems like it has been placed in its coffin and buried. As X user and PlayStation fan Radec notes, Sackboy has been removed from the PlayStation Productions intro, signaling it is not longer a core IP for PlayStation, at least when it comes to its multi-media approach, which is essential to its broader approach right now.

This doesn’t confirm anything, but it is not a good sign for the PS3-era character. That said, the one silver lining is that the developer behind the series, Media Molecule, has never made anything bigger than LittleBigPlanet, so it is reasonable to assume Sony has it working on a new installment following its Dreams disaster. This change doesn’t really suggest as much though.

At the moment of publishing, PlayStation has not commented on the change nor the speculation it has created. We do not suspect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

