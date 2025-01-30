Is Sony Bringing Back Beloved PS3 Series? New Update Catches Attention

Some PlayStation fans are hopeful that a new update out of Sony is a signal that it is set to bring back a beloved PS3 series that has been dormant throughout the PS4 and PS5 generations so far. The update specifically involves a renewed trademark for a nostalgic and dormant IP that has not received a new game since 2012. While the renewed trademark signals PlayStation’s commitment to maintaining the series in some capacity, this probably does not involve what PlayStation fans are hoping for: a new game or a remake or anything too consequential.

In order to renew the IP in question, which it has renewed in Europe, PlayStation just has has to demonstrate minimal use of the IP. And considering the IP is a part of the PlayStation Plus offering, this is more than enough to continue the renewal of the trademark.

The trademark renewal has been making the rounds — being spread in PlayStation communities, talked about on social media, and reported on — alongside speculation that PlayStation has major plans involving the IP in the form of a new game or a remake or something meaningful and along these lines. And this is possible, but purely speculative because while PlayStation needs to prove it is doing something with the IP to continue to renew its trademark, it can do that without necessarily making a major new product.

As for the IP in question, it is Resistance, a shooter series from Insomniac Games, the team now best known for the Marvel’s Spider-Mans series. Games in the Resistance series span the PS3, PSP, and PS Vita. That said, there has not been a new game in the series since 2012.

Considering Insomniac Games has moved on to bigger and better things, and considering the Resistance series was never a large commercial success for Sony, it is unlikely the IP is ever going to make some grand comeback. If it does though, it will likely be in the form of a remaster or remake handled by a different studio. And this trademark renewal could signal that this is what’s in the pipeline, but this purely speculative and seemingly a long shot at this point.

At the moment of publishing, neither PlayStation nor Insomniac Games has commented on this trademark renewal in Europe and the speculation it has created. We do not suspect this situation to change, for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more PS3 coverage — including all of the latest PS3 news, all of the latest PS3 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS3 deals — click here.

H/T, PK Insight.