PS3 Users Encounter Issues With PlayStation Store When Trying to Download Games

✖

PlayStation announced earlier this week that it would be shutting down the digital marketplace on the PS3, PSP, and PS Vita later this summer. As such, many fans who still own all three platforms have been making some last-minute trips to each storefront to ensure that they can purchase all of the games that they want before each marketplace shuts down. Unfortunately, those on the PS3 seem to be having more problems than normal.

Due to the drastic increase in traffic that the PlayStation Store has experienced on the PlayStation 3 in the past few days, it sounds like many users have had trouble making purchases and then carrying out the download process. Specifically, the PlayStation Store has been given many folks two specific error codes that are numbered 80029509 and 80029721. These error codes appear when trying to download games, in particular.

While this is surely something frustrating to many, in all likelihood, this isn't something that should continue to plague PS3 owners for long. The most likely culprit of this issue likely stems from increased traffic to the PlayStation Store on PS3 as a whole. Given how old the platform is, Sony has likely wound down some of its support for the platform over the years in favor of allocating more resources to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. As such, with so many PS3 owners returning to the console in droves and attempting to download games, it has probably just been a bit much for Sony to handle.

So with that in mind, if you're worried that you won't be able to make purchases and download your own games on PS3 before the PlayStation Store shuts down, don't get too stressed out just yet. You still have about three more months until the PS Store on PS3 will close for good on July 2, 2021. The PSP digital storefront will also close on the same day. Conversely, the PS Vita store will remain live a bit longer and won't shut down until August 27, 2021.

Have you been running into any of these error messages for yourself? Feel free to share your own experience with me either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Push Square]