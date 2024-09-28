PS3 Cult Classic Is Returning With a PS5 Remaster

A cult-classic from the PS3 era is returning with a PS5 remaster. The game in question hails from the year 2011, a year that gamers were treated to the likes of Minecraft, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Batman: Arkham City, Portal 2, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception, LittleBigPlanet 2, Rayman Origins, Gears of War 3, Bastion, Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Limbo, Dead Space 2, Super Mario 3D Land, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, Dark Souls, Terraria, Pokemon Black and White, L.A. Noire, Infamous 2, Catherine, Resistance 3, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, and Saints Row: The Third. The list goes on but the point is clear without any further mentions: 2011 was stacked. In fact, it was one of the great years in video game history. And in a year such as 2011, many games go under the radar.

The game in question came from a duo many probably never heard of: Ignition Tokyo and UTV Ignition Games. Upon release, it only garnered a 78 on Metacritic, which is a solid score but not a great score. It also didn't sell very well. As a result, it never moved forward with a sequel, but over time it did become a bit of a cult classic. If those dots don't connect, the game is El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron.

As you may know, the game got a remaster in 2021 that came to PC. Three years later, this remaster came to Nintendo Switch back in April. And now it is in development for PS5, though there is currently no word of as release date. Meanwhile, the original version is only available on PS3 and Xbox 360.

"El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron, originally released in 2011, is a unique third-person action adventure filled with a deeply artistic world-building, outstanding aesthetics and thrilling battles," reads an official blurb about the remaster. "Experience an incredible mix of 2D-like platformer action and a colorful 3D world in an exceptional setting."

As mentioned above, the game never got a direct sequel, but it did get a follow-up of sorts in the form of The Lost Child. Unfortunately, the 2017 RPG wasn't very good, reviewing rather poorly, selling poorly, and ultimately being removed from sale in 2023 due to some publishing rights issues. Those interested in playing the two games together can still find it in physical form in second-hand markets.